FRANKLIN, Mary Ellen Mary Ellen Franklin, was born in Little Rock, Arkansas May 27, 1943. She passed away on September 4th, 2020, at age 77. Mary was a wonderful Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and friend. She was the oldest daughter in her family and learned how to take charge of her brothers and sisters right away. She used that skillset to become a supervisor at GM manufacturing in Peru, Indiana. She spent her retirement years making her house a home, cooking, entertaining, feeding the wildlife, being creative with her sewing, quilting, and crocheting. Mary was a very thoughtful and giving person, she would help anyone that needed her help. She was truly one of a kind. Mary was a great storyteller, and always added a touch of flare to her stories. Mary was full of life; one might call her a pistol. She was preceded in death by her son Troy Franklin. Mary Franklin leaves behind her husband Joseph Robert Franklin Jr., her daughter Elizabeth Jean Heflin, granddaughter Laura Heflin, grandson Daniel Heflin, great granddaughter Grace Elizabeth Heflin, sisters Viola Helman and Melanie Aletha Campbell, brothers Jay Campbell, Glenn Campbell, and Dwight Campbell, along with many friends and family that loved her dearly. Private services will be held by the family.



