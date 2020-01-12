|
|
GONZLAES-LIMAS, Mary Ellen Mary Ellen Gonzales-Limas, 73, passed into eternal life on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father, Albert T. Gonzales; brother, Albert L Gonzales; daughter, Deborah Ann Vera-Rebolloso and son, John Albert Vera. she is survived by her husband of 22 years, Candelario Rodriguez Limas; sons, Paul Manuel Vera; David Anthony (Monica) Vera; daughter, Christina Marie (Nicolas) Pulido; adopted daughter, Jeannette (Marcelo) Benavides; 24 grandchildren; 28 Great grandchildren; mother, Elida Gonzales; Brother, Roy Gonzales; sister, Mary Lou (Luis) Rodriguez-Soto; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, many lifelong friends and coworkers. A celebration of life and visitation will begin at 3:00 pm Monday, January 13, 2020 and also at 5:30 pm. Funeral services under the direction of Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX 78745. Final Farewell Service, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 10:00 am with Interment at Assumption Cemetery, Austin, Texas. A reception in Mary Ellen's honor will follow. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020