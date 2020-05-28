|
DALLAS, Mary Frances "Clay" Mary Frances Dallas, 90, of Austin died Sunday, May 24th She was born in Austin, TX on March 20, 1930, a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Brooks) and Fred Clayborne. Mary was the widow of Mildred Milton Dallas. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service will be livestream 2 PM on Tuesday, June 2nd at David Chapel Baptist Church. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Monday, June 1st. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 28, 2020