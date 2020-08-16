1/1
Mary Francis Brown
BROWN, Mary Francis Age 83, of Manor died Thursday August 13th. Mary was born in Travis County, TX on February 26, 1937, a daughter of the late Wilma (Valdez) and Henry Perry Alexander, Sr. Mary was the wife of Thurmis Lee Brown. The Family Celebration of her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/marybrown) will be 12 PM on Friday, August 21st at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Thursday, August 20th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Mary Brown who has always supported and loved Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin, selected him to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 16, 2020.
