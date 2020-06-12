GRAF, Mary Harlow January 11, 1933 - June 6, 2020 Mary Graf was born in Seattle, Washington, to John and Joyce Harlow. Mary passed away in her Austin home, after numerous illnesses, on June 6, 2020. She was predeceased by her brother and three sisters. Mary grew-up in Port Orchard, Washington, and graduated from South Kipsap County High School in 1951, and then attended the University of Washington in Seattle. Mary married Bill Graf on September 5, 1953, in Port Orchard, Washington, while Bill was still on active-duty with the U.S. Navy as a LT(jg). Upon his release to inactive-duty on November 1, 1953, Mary and Bill moved to Houston, Texas, for Bill to begin his career in the corporate world. That career took Bill and Mary to live in numerous communities such as Houston, Galveston, Dallas, St. Louis, Wichita, Sudbury, Odessa, Ridgewood, Webster Groves and Overland Park. Mary is the mother of three children (born in the 1960's), Julie Dianne, Jennifer Lynn, and William G., III. Mary was involved as an outstanding Lay Reader in the local Episcopal Churches at the various locations. She was also involved in acting in various community little-theater stage productions, receiving awards of recognition numerous times. Later in her business career, Mary was a consultant in the field of financial investing regulation and compliance. Mary's family wishes to extend sincere thank-you's to the numerous doctors, nurses, Seton Hospital organizations, and Hospice who met her health needs so well. A memorial service was held June 13, 2020, at St. James Episcoal Church, 1941 Webberville Road, Austin, TX 78721. Any condolences should be sent to St. James Episcopal Church.