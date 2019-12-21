|
ALLEN, Mary Helen Moss Mary Helen Moss Allen, age 90, passed on December 20, 2019 in Austin, Texas. She was the epitome of love and dedication to her family. Known for her optimism, humor and faith, she lived a life of purpose that extended to her family, friends and neighbors. Her infectious laugh always made her easy to be around. Born in her grandmother's home in Dallas, Texas on January 26, 1929, she lived in Dallas for a year, Irving, Texas for three years, east Texas for four years, Pleasant Grove, Texas for eight years and Austin for 74 years. Mary started school at five years of age in a small east Texas community near Lufkin where she lived with her mother and father on a small farm they owned. She said that during the depression her family had no money but they ate well. On their farm there was no electricity, no phones, no television, no radio and they entertained themselves by enjoying the evening air, listening to the sounds of nature, talking to each other, reading the bible, and singing while her father played a harmonica. Her days were filled with chores and school while Sundays were spent attending church, having lunch and visiting with neighbors and nearby family before attending evening services. When her father's health deteriorated from rheumatoid arthritis they moved to Pleasant Grove, a suburb of Dallas where her mother's family lived. Her father died while she was in high school. She and her mother moved to Austin when she graduated from high school at age 16. She enrolled in The University of Texas and during her sophomore year met Dan Herman Allen, who was also attending UT. He was from Austin, had served in the marines as a high-speed radio operator and survived four years of the pacific campaign in WWII. They fell in love, married and started a family that eventually included seven children. He worked as an auditor for the state of Texas and the State Health Department and she worked at the Selective Service Board. They lived in Austin in a small rent house owned by an uncle on 32nd and Lamar then purchased a home in 1953 in the Green Acres subdivision of Allandale in northwest Austin. The corner lot was a gathering place for the children and families of the neighborhood, where they played baseball, hide and seek, built tents, worked on cars, raised a garden and pursued all manner of fun. The family has celebrated Christmas Eve at this home every year for 66 years, with multiple generations in attendance. After their retirement, Mary and Dan traveled extensively for 10 years and loved seeing the country with friends and members of their travel club. Mary attended Crestview Baptist Church for several years before joining Hillcrest Baptist Church, where she was an active member for almost 50 years. She and her family sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, served as deacons, served on church committees, traveled on missionary trips, formed a gospel singing group that performed around town, and generally loved being a part of the church. For the last ten years of her mother's life, Mary was her caregiver and lived the last two years in residence with her mother, who died at 103 years of age. She cherished the annual Allen family reunion at the Austin Yacht Club. It began in 1994, when she lost her beloved husband to a heart attack at age 72. That reunion, which lasts a week, is attended by 30-40 family members from around the globe. Her spirit will always be present at family gatherings and in the lives of her progeny. Mary is survived by: all seven of her children and their spouses; Michael Dean and Lisa Allen , Jack Ray and Rosemary Allen, Rebecca and Robert McEwen , Janice Marie Allen, Dan Wayne and Penne Allen, Connie Lynn and Richard Woodruff Jr., Susan Beth and Timothy Burris 13 Grandchildren; Jennifer Llyn Butler, Lisa Diann Allen, James Michael Allen, Andrew Robert McEwen, Ross Allen McEwen, Nicholas Alan Turco, Willis Vincent Turco, Mary Emily Warren, Eric Koch Allen, Michael Reece Woodruff, Meagan Michelle Brawley, Timothy Cole Burris, Jeffrey Douglas Burris 15 Great-Grandchildren; Christopher Farris, Maegan Magourik, Dakotah Daily, Isabeau Daily, Emma McEwen, Miles McEwen, Declan Turco, Leighton Turco, Quinten Turco, Lyle Turco, Bennett Warren Elanor Woodruff, Owen Woodruff, Blakelyn Brawley Three great-great grandchildren; Adilee Farris, Myla Farris, Skylar Holland-Sanchez She was preceded in death by her Husband Dan Herman Allen, her parents, and grandson Travis Turco. There will be a visitation and service at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3838 Steck Avenue Austin, Texas on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Visitation is at 1:30 pm followed by a 2:30 pm service before interment at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, 2800 Hancock Road. A fellowship at 2601 Geraghty will be held after the burial. The public is invited to all activities. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Hospice Austin.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 21, 2019