Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 251-4118
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Williams Catholic Church
Round Rock
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Porras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Helen Porras


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Helen Porras Obituary
PORRAS, Mary Helen Mary Helen Porras, 85, of Manor lost her fight to cancer on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her home with her family by her side in Manor, Texas. Helen was born in Elgin, Texas on June 27, 1934, the daughter of and preceded by Crispin and Petra Reynosa, her husband Jesse Porras, Sr. and her son Jesse Porras, Jr. She is survived by her children, Angela (Jerry) Horn, (Judith Porras), Gilbert (Delfina) Porras, Sr., Linda (Mark) Porras Milburn, Irene (Bill) Bellman and Larry (Brenda) Porras; 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and numerous other family members and treasured friends. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Catholic burial will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Williams Catholic Church in Round Rock, Texas. Please visit Mary's memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with her family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
Download Now