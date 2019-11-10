|
PORRAS, Mary Helen Mary Helen Porras, 85, of Manor lost her fight to cancer on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her home with her family by her side in Manor, Texas. Helen was born in Elgin, Texas on June 27, 1934, the daughter of and preceded by Crispin and Petra Reynosa, her husband Jesse Porras, Sr. and her son Jesse Porras, Jr. She is survived by her children, Angela (Jerry) Horn, (Judith Porras), Gilbert (Delfina) Porras, Sr., Linda (Mark) Porras Milburn, Irene (Bill) Bellman and Larry (Brenda) Porras; 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and numerous other family members and treasured friends. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Catholic burial will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Williams Catholic Church in Round Rock, Texas. Please visit Mary's memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with her family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019