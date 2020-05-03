|
QUINN, Mary Helen Mary Helen Quinn (née Spear), 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born to Irene and Garnet Spear on May 15, 1932 on the family dairy farm in Rio Hondo, Texas. After graduating from Rio Hondo High School, Mary Helen pursued a degree in journalism from The University of Texas at Austin, graduating in 1953. During her time at UT she met her husband, Allan S. Quinn. Mary Helen and Allan started their family in Venezuela in 1956, going on to have four children. For over 20 years, Mary Helen worked as a Graduate Coordinator in the UT history department where her steadfast dedication to her mentees was unmatched. After retiring in 2002, she went on to visit five continents including completing her nearly 65 year quest to see Machu Picchu just last year. Throughout her life, she was an active member of many organizations including the Capital Area Master Naturalists, Austin Butterfly Forum, Travis Audubon Society, National Wildlife Federation, Lions Club International, The Arc of the Capital Area, and a volunteer with the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Her many accomplishments pale in comparison to the tender love andcare she provided to her special needs son, Kenny, and her devotion to the intellectually and developmentally disabled community through her many years of volunteering and advocating. Mary Helen had an unwavering ability to see the beauty in all things around her. She was a patron of the arts, visiting museums and attending performances of all forms of theatre arts with her never ending supply of friends. She was extremely well read, a gifted cook, an avid gardener and bird-watcher. Mary Helen is remembered by all those whose lives she touched as being able to see life with wonder and awe. She is remembered as an adventurous spirit, an advocate for all, a devoted mother, and beloved grandmother. She has been described as a virtuous woman, gracious, kind, invincible and inexhaustibly patient. Mary Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Garnet and Irene Spear; her husband, Allan Quinn; and her brother, Robert Spear. She is survived by her children, Kenneth, Karen, Michael, Christopher (Jessica); and her three grandchildren, Joseph, Shelby, and Taylor. Though she no longer walks with us, Mary Helen is never too far away. She is with us all, floating past as a butterfly, soaring over our heads as a bird, or blooming as a flower in our gardens. Mary Helen's family is planning to hold a memorial service for her this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to one of the many naturalist societies of which she was a patron or to The Arc of the Capital Area, a nonprofit which was very dear to her heart.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2020