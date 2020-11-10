RODRIGUEZ, Mary I. Mrs. Mary I. Rodriguez was born May 14, 1945. Our beloved mother was suddenly called to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Mom was born and raised in Austin, Tx. She grew up in East Austin and graduated from Johnston High School. After graduating from high school mom was swept off her feet and married our dad Felix S. Rodriguez Jr. They were married October 20, 1963. Mom worked briefly for Mr Hague's, a local general store. Eleven months from the date mom was married she gave birth to the first of 20 beautiful children. Mom we are going to miss the special Thanksgivings and Christmas's we had at the house. You would stay up all night the night prior preparing and all day the day of the holiday to ensure we had plenty of food. We know you did this out of love for us and to see the looks on our faces. You were the best possible mom you could be, an extraordinary granny and a super granny to the great grandkids. We are going to miss your laugh, jokes and your funny little ways. Mary is survived by her children, Christina M. and husband, John Eric Tovar, Angelo M. Rodriguez, Trinidad Rodriguez, Christopher and wife, Cheri Rodriguez, Dominic Rodriguez, Mary Rodriguez, Celestina and husband, Matthew Roberts, Bernadette Rodriguez, Moses Rodriguez, Basil Rodriguez, Joshua Rodriguez, Noah D. Rodriguez, Noel and wife, Melissa Rodriguez, Seth H. Rodriguez, Simeon Rodriguez, and Abraham B. Rodriguez. She is also survived by her brother Raymond Besa. She is a well loved granny to 23 grandchildren, Alexis, Destinee, John Eric, Jr., Felix, Juan, Nick, Cody, Amber, Brittany, Christopher, Tristan, Caprice, Ryan, Ashley, Tiffany, Matthew (Blue), Matthew (Ziggy), Matthew (Snoopy), Desiree, Vanessa, Isabel, Gabriela and Morgan. She has 22 great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Felix S. Rodriguez Jr.; her children, Joseph Rodriguez, Felix B. Rodriguez III, Lucia Rodriguez, and Madonna Rodriguez; her grandson, Felix Rodriguez IV, and her parents, Willie Besa and Maria Blandino Besa; her brothers, Sammy Besa and Billy Besa. Serving as pallbearers:Christopher Rodriguez, Joshua Rodriguez, Moses Rodriguez, Noel Rodriguez, Seth H. Rodriguez Simeon Rodriguez, John Eric Tovar and Matthew Roberts. Honorary pallbearers: Angelo Rodriguez, Dominic Rodriguez, Basil Rodriguez, Noah Rodriguez and Abraham B. Rodriguez. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, Robert T. Martinez St., Austin, Texas. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 S. IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, Texas.



