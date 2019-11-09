|
MARY JANE LEAHY SUZANNE COLEMAN 1947-2019 1946-2017 Mary Jane Leahy left us on October 3rd. It is almost inconceivable to have lost two such good friends in so short a period of time. But, as Buddha said, "The trouble is, you think you have time." Of Mary Jane's life, it is enough to say that whether with family or friends or work her heart was all in. Too smart to be satisfied with half measures, her passion was built into every part of her life. She just wanted to help people do better, be better. No matter how you came into her life, she was always present. Laughter was a healing balm, a sense of humor her life's blood. Of Suzanne's and Mary Jane's life together it was said, "Suzanne lived life in her head. Mary Jane lived life Out-Loud." To Mary Jane and Suzanne: Here's to the crazy ones. The misfits, the rebels, the trouble makers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They're not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, disbelieve Them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing that you can't do, is ignore them because they change things. They invent. They imagine. They heal. They explore. They create. They inspire. They push the human race forward. Maybe they have to be crazy. Because the one's who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world, are the ones who do. -attributed to Rob Siltanen & Lee Clow from Apple's 'Think Different Campaign' Forbes Dec. 2011 Mary Jane will be buried with Suzanne in Fort Worth, TX in a graveside service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Friends, family and extended family are welcome to come by Saundra Kirk's home Victoria's Cottage, 2117 Clifton, Austin, TX 78704 between noon and 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Mary Jane is survived by her older and much loved brother Jim Leahy, her friend and Jim's wife Helen; her lovable and talented nephew Dr. Mike Leahy and Jay; her awesome, and extraordinary niece Corey Leahy Marrs, and Joe Marrs, and her smart, funny, and loved nephews and nieces: Andrew and Marlowe Grace Leahy; Bradley, Jimmy, William, Anne, and Teddy Marrs, all from Houston, TX. Donations may be made to Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs, Ste 100, Austin 78759. Their care for Mary Jane was a great gift. Additionally, both Mary Jane and Suzanne would ask you to VOTE!
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 9, 2019