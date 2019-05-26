|
BARNETT, Mary Janice Mary Janice Barnett, 76, of Hutto, TX, died Friday, May 24th. She was born in Oklahoma City, OK on September 29, 1942, a daughter of the late Alvin and Gladys Washington Hart. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 29th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Austin, TX with Pastor Dr. B.W. McClendon, Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Taylor City Cemetery. Flowers can be delivered to A Life Celebration By Franklin on Wednesday, May 28th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The Barnett family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 26, 2019