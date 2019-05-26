Home

Mary Janice Barnett

Mary Janice Barnett Obituary
BARNETT, Mary Janice Mary Janice Barnett, 76, of Hutto, TX, died Friday, May 24th. She was born in Oklahoma City, OK on September 29, 1942, a daughter of the late Alvin and Gladys Washington Hart. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 29th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Austin, TX with Pastor Dr. B.W. McClendon, Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Taylor City Cemetery. Flowers can be delivered to A Life Celebration By Franklin on Wednesday, May 28th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The Barnett family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 26, 2019
