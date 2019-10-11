Home

Mary Jean Whitmore

WHITMORE, Mary Jean Mary Jean Whitmore passed away peacefully at her home in Austin, Texas on September 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard P. Whitmore and her son Richard. She is survived by her 6 children, 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Mary Jean lived her life to the fullest. She touched the lives of many people and made friends wherever she went. Those friends have stayed connected to her throughout her life. Mom will be missed by everyone close to her and her children and grandchildren will remember her as a willing counselor, a friend and a loving mother. Psalm 121 "The Lord shall watch over your going out and your coming in from this time forth for evermore."
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 11, 2019
