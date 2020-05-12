|
CASEY, Mary Juliana February 28, 1991 to May 6, 2020 Juliana Casey was 29 years young when we lost her on the morning of May 6, 2020 in a tragic car accident. Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our beloved JuJu, as she was known to her family and all who loved her dearly. Born in Tehachapi, California, Juliana's parents moved their family to Round Rock, Texas where she spent the majority of her life. She was blessed to be part of a large family as one of 7 siblings and more like a sister to her 43 cousins as well as a beloved aunt to 15 nieces and nephews. Juliana suffered from end stage renal disease stemming from a systemic Lupus diagnosis she received at the age of 11. As a result, she had to undergo a kidney transplant. Although the transplant was successful, Juliana's body reacted negatively to the anti-rejection drugs causing the need for another transplant. After being told she was no longer qualified to receive another transplant, she required dialysis three times per week for the remainder of her life. She was told at the time of her Lupus diagnosis that she had a life expectancy of 10 years, but Juliana defied all the odds and was on pace to more than double that prognosis. She had been patiently waiting to participate in a clinical trial for an artificial kidney. Although this condition proved a difficult journey for Juliana, it did not define her life. She was a cherished daughter, a loving sister, a caring aunt, a beloved cousin, and a faithful friend. She was also a devoted godmother to 4 children. Juliana had a soul of such sweetness, kindness, humility and grace. Her laugh was infectious, her smile was bright and big, and her embrace was of the most sincere kind. Her voice had a melody that was gentle while she radiated an inner beauty and a genuine love full of warmth. It was not uncommon for family, friends and new acquaintances alike to describe Juliana as being closest to an angel here on earth. Juliana was that rare kind of person that not many are blessed to have in their lives. During Juliana's adult life, she explored her love of cooking in a local culinary school. She became a licensed esthetician at the Ann Webb Skin Institute. But foremost, Juliana became involved with The Kidney Project at the University of California San Francisco whose mission is to create a bioartificial kidney as a permanent solution to end stage renal disease. She became The Kidney Project's inspiration for the impossible. She faced her future with perseverance, humility, prayer and a strong faith in God as well as through the love of her family and those she held most dear to her heart. Juliana lived by the credo that you can't control what life throws at you but you can control how you react to it and it is much better if you choose to be happy. Juliana always chose to be happy. She was an example and an inspiration to all, and will be missed more than she could have ever known. Juliana is survived by her parents, Daniel Patrick Casey and Mary Kathryn Marroquin Casey; sister Christina Marie Nellis, brother-in-law Joshua Nellis, DDS, and nieces and nephews Jaden, Alissa, Josiah, Jude and Amelie; brother Daniel Nicholas Casey and nieces and nephews Nicole, Raul, John Elliot and Benjamin; brother Brian Wesley Casey, sister-in-law Kristen Marie Casey, and nieces and nephews Wesley, RileyMae, Noah, Aubrey, Hannah and Cora; sister Danielle Alexandra Casey; brother David Anthony Casey; sister Isabella Casey; and sister-in-law Elizabeth Carolina Casey. She is also survived by her 24 aunts and uncles and 43 immediate cousins. A rosary will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 1520 N. Railroad Ave., Pflugerville, Texas 78660, beginning at 6:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. William Catholic Church, 620 Round Rock W. Dr., Round Rock, Texas 78681, and Juliana will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery and Prayer Gardens, 330 Berry Lane, Georgetown, Texas 78626 immediately following. Then we will all gather for a celebration of Juliana's life at her family's home in Round Rock, Texas. Dan and Kathy Casey are encouraging anyone who is willing to donate to The Kidney Project in Juliana's honor. Please see https://pharm.ucsf.edu/kidney/ for more information about the important research and work being done and if you wish to make a donation in Juliana's name, you may do so here: https://makeagift.ucsf.edu/site/SPageServer?pagename=A1_API_GeneralGivingForm&Primary=Pharmacy&ACode=B2915. Dan and Kathy also wish to sincerely thank those at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 393 N. IH-35, Georgetown, Texas 78628, for their care and compassion during this difficult time. Please visit www.gabrielsfuneral.com if you would like to leave a condolence message.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 12, 2020