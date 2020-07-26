SCHULTZ, Mary K Mary Katherine (Mary K) Schultz passed away peacefully July 22, 2020 from complications related to a stroke suffered in late April. Mary K was born May 5, 1938 in Taylor, Texas. She attended Taylor High School and graduated as valedictorian in 1956. She spent one year at Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Virginia before returning home to attend the University of Texas where she was a Chi Omega. Mary K graduated cum laude from the University of Texas in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science in English. After graduating, Mary K taught English at Texas City High School and Sam Houston High School in Houston. She married her high school sweetheart, Jim, on September 8, 1962. As newlyweds, they resided in Homestead, Florida where he was a Lieutenant stationed in the Air Force. Upon Jim retiring from the Air Force in 1963, they relocated to Houston. While in Houston, Mary K resumed teaching English at Albert Sidney Johnston Junior High until her two sons were born. In 1972, the family returned to Austin where she has called Northwest Hills home for the last 48 years. Mary K was an active member at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, serving on the Altar Guild and Good Faith Committee. She also volunteered at Doss Elementary, Murchison Junior High and Johnston High School during her sons' school years. She loved to travel, both domestically and internationally, read, and work the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle. She was also an avid fan of University of Texas sports. Most of all GeGe enjoyed spending time with her four grandsons. Mary K was preceded in death by her parents, K.L. and Katherine McConchie. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jim of Austin; son Jeff (Kaylea) of Coppell, Texas; son Greg (Lisa) of Cedar Park; brother Ken (Paulette) of Taylor and grandsons Campbell, Andrew, Zachary and Nathan. A private burial service will be held at Austin Memorial Park with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the Schultz family requests that donations be made to the Good Faith Fund at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 8134 Mesa Drive, Austin, Texas 78759. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
