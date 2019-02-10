Home

ASHLOCK, Mary Kathleen Mary Kathleen "Kathy" Ashlock passed away January 28, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas. She was a native Texan, born December 11, 1943 in Fort Worth to parents Alonzo Heidt "Lonnie" Hudkins and Mary Alice (Slagle) Hudkins. Educated at the Hockaday School and UTAustin, Kathy worked as a senior database systems designer at the Texas Highway Department, then at MRI Systems, Intel, and SAS Institute, until she retired to become a stay-at-home mom. A truly warm, loving, intelligent and courageous person, Kathy was devoted to caring for her family, friends and pets. Among her many skills and interests was a lifelong passion for the art of sewing; she also was an ardent mystery buff. Survivors include Gene Ashlock, her husband of 38 years; daughters Elizabeth Littleton and Emily Ashlock; brother Lon Hudkins; grandchildren Daniel, Ben, Marc, and Isabella Littleton; and nephews Neil and Matt O'Rourke. Friends are invited to share in a celebration of Kathy's life Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Christ Episcopal Church of Cedar Park. A reception following the memorial will feature some of her favorite desserts. Flowers may be delivered to the church, or donations may be made to a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 10, 2019
