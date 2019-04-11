WILSON, Mary L. Mary L. Wilson passed away on April 8, 2019. She was born on August 31, 1938 in Rosebud, Texas. Mary had been married to Mickey J. Wilson for 51 years prior to his passing in 2001. She was employed at J.M. Boyer Incorporated for 40 plus years. Mary was a loving sister, mother, Gran Gran and friend. She was an avid "42" player, fisherwoman, traveler and bowler. Bowling, fishing and traveling were the things she loved to do most. From short trips to Rockport to fish or longer trips to Canada, Lake Tahoe, Kentucky Derby or Las Vegas, Mary was always ready for a trip and an adventure. When asked if she were ready to go somewhere, she would always reply with "you betcha" Mary is preceded in death by her husband Mickey Wilson, mother and father Bob and Louise Folsom, and three brothers, Howard Folsom, Emmitt Folsom and Jerry Folsom. Mary is survived by her sister Betty Bob McFadden of Merkel, Texas, son and wife Jack and Julie Wilson of Cedar Park, Texas, son and wife John and Kristi Wilson of Round Rock, Texas, and 3 grandchildren, Alicia Wilson, Garrett Wilson, and Chayse Wilson and numerous nephews, cousins and close family friends. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be David Browning, Danny Browning, Deryl Browning, Will Wyman, Robert McFadden, Michael McFadden, James Edward McFadden, and Garrett Wilson. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cook Walden Funeral Home Capital Parks 14501 N. IH-35 Pflugerville, Texas. Graveside services will be held, Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Cook Walden Capital Parks in Pflugerville, Texas with Pastor Donnie Dixon officiating. Mary Wilson's family would like to extend a debt of gratitude all of the nurses, care providers, and staff of Poets Walk in Cedar Park, Texas. Thank you for everything during the last two years. Memorial contributions may be made to Texas Home Health, 3520 Executive Center Dr. Suite 320, Austin, Texas 78731, www.accentcare.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary