CLAYTON, Mary Lou Cluck Wiley On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, the Lord took Mary Lou Cluck Wiley Clayton, 88, to her heavenly home. She will be remembered for her youthful personality, wonderful sense of humor, and unmatched ability to make family and friends feel love and happiness. Mary Lou was born on July 24, 1930 in Leander, Texas to Love Edwin and Bessie Lee Cluck and grew up in "old Leander". Mary Lou began dating the love of her life, Bobbie Lee Wiley, in high school. They married in 1950 when she was 20 years old and relocated to Austin. They had two sons, Gary Wayne and Kenneth Lee. The special love of Mary Lou and Bob ended much too quickly with Bob's tragic death in 1963. Mary Lou lived courageously as she raised her two young sons. To support their needs, she worked many retail jobs. Her ability to love and develop friendships extended to Gary and Kenney as they developed a close network of neighborhood and high school friends. Mary Lou lost her youngest son Kenney, unexpectedly, when he was 39 years old. During this difficult time, she was the foundation of our family maintaining her uplifting spirit and an unwavering faith in her Lord. Mary Lou's love and support extended to her four grandkids. "Nana" was an integral part of their lives, and she attended countless baseball, softball and football games. She never left without telling her grandkids how proud she was of them and giving a hug. Nana also cherished her four great-grandchildren. While age kept her from attending their activities, her interest and support never wavered. She loved cuddling with each of them and getting the latest update through stories and pictures. Mary Lou is survived by her son, Gary Wayne (Debbie) Wiley, and daughter-in-law, Kelli Wiley. Also cherishing her memory are Nana's grandchildren Chad (Stephanie) Wiley, Heather Wiley Hoppas, Kyle Wiley and Kendall Wiley. Nana will also be missed by her great-grandchildren Audrey and Nolan Wiley and Kaylee and Reagan Hoppas. Visitation will be Monday, April 8, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home in Austin, Texas. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Austin, Texas with a reception to follow. Burial will be the Bagdad Cemetery in Leander, Texas at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 7, 2019