GONZALES, Mary Lou Mary Lou Gonzales Urias was born October 18, 1936. She walked into the arms of Jesus on May 7, 2019. She was born and raised in Ft. Stockton, TX, daughter of Luciana Rivera and Felix B. Gonzales. She moved to Austin on the same day of her marriage to Agapito (Pete) Velasquez Urias on August 20, 1955. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage until Pete's death on January 2, 2019. In 1980 she graduated from St. Edwards University summa cum laude with a Bachelors of Science degree in Education and started her career as a first grade teacher at Molly Dawson Elementary School. For over 20 years Mary Lou was a faithful parishioner at St. Ignatius Catholic Church and a member of the choir. Mary Lou loved teaching, gardening, reading, sewing, her children, grandchildren, husband, friends, and school family. One of her greatest joys in life was attending the retired Dawson teachers' luncheons and traveling with the group to visit former Dawson librarian and First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush at the White House and reconnecting during her visits to Austin. She is predeceased by husband Agapito Urias. Survivors include daughter Laurie Ann and husband Saul Calderon, son Thomas Rene Urias and wife Rhonda, Carol Lynn Urias, Becky Gonzales Urias, daughter Sarah Elizabeth Stanfield and husband James Randall Stanfield; 5 grandchildren Justin Urias Bauer, Kyle Taylor Stanfield, Madison Louise Urias, Cassandra Urias, and Amy Urias. She is also survived by her extended family Carlos and Mary Urias, Sarah Swonke, Benny Urias and many loving family members in Arizona, El Paso and Oklahoma. Visitation will be at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Avenue on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will take place at 7:00 P.M. Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Internment will follow the at Assumption Cemetary, 3650 South IH 35, Austin, TX 78704. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 14, 2019