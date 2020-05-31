HENSHAW, Mary Lou Mary Lou Bechtol Henshaw, 92 years old died in A ustin, Texas on March 31, 2020 surrounded by her family. The only child of Maurice Bechtol and Irene Jarmon, Mary Lou Henshaw was born August 27, 1927 in Austin, Tx. Mary Lou graduated from Austin High and attended the University of Texas for nursing when she met her husband (LT. Daniel Henshaw) at Zilker pool in 1944. They were married on September 11, 1945 for 73 years, until his passing exactly one year to the day prior in 2019. Mary Lou was a career military wife, raising 4 of 5 babies to adulthood. She had an infectious smile and wonderful sense of humor. She loved to cook and entertain as many were welcomed to their table and enjoyed her culinary talents. She was the epitome of a loving mother and a valuable asset to her family and community. She worked tirelessly as a Gray Lady on Okinawa during the Vietnam conflict. Upon their retirement in 1974 she devoted much of her time volunteering at St. Matthew' Episcopal Church. She worked with Habitat for Humanity, Casa Marianella, the Kairos prison outreach programs, and innumerable events at St. Mathew's. She is survived and missed by her children Lisa Sisemore and husband Jerry, Madeline Henshaw and Eric Henshaw and wife Kathy, her grandchildren, Grant Sisemore, Christopher Neal, Ashley Sisemore, Joshual Neal, Piper Sisemore, Ben Henshaw and Savannah Henshaw, in addition her great grandchildren, Tripp Sisemore, Henry Sisemore, Cole Sisemore, Layla Neal and Alana Neal as well as members of her extended family, and her church, St. Matthews. She was truly a member of the "Greatest Generation" and loved by all who knew her. Forever her presense will be missed. She left for her deserved place in heaven and to retake her position beside our father, Dan Henshaw. Whom she desperately missed. A memorial for Mary Lou will be held at St. Matthews Episcopal Church at a later date.



