BELCHER, Mary Louellen "Lou" Prewitt Lou completed her journey from this earthly home to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 93 years young. She was born on March 16, 1926 in Richmond, Kentucky (Madison County) to Bess Long Prewitt and Willie Prewitt. The family farm in Lancaster, Kentucky and another home just down the road at Nina Ridge were familiar places for the well-known Sunday gatherings (fish fries at one and Nanny Prewitt's bananas topped with peanut butter and mayo at the other!). Lou led a happy young life on the farm and went off to the big city of Lexington and graduated from the University of Kentucky. She was proud of her commission as a Kentucky Colonel, someone recognized by the Governor as giving outstanding service to her community. She fell in love and married Gordon Belcher on December 19, 1948. They "managed" to give birth to three children Michael Lee (1951), Carla Sue (1953) and Peggy Lynn (1954). What fun that must have been raising a 3-year old, one-year old, and a new born! Lou worked her whole life as a loving mother.and how fabulous she was! Whereas dad would go on to bed when we kids were in our 20's and were hanging out, mom would sit in her rocking chair by the front door, reading her bible, and when we came home too late (in her opinion) and started telling her about what we had been doing she'd say "I don't want to hear about it!" We all, including mom, still laughed at that remembrance for many years! Needless to say, despite ourselves, mom and dad taught excellent life values.always perfect examples. Lou was an avid fan of basketball. Her love of the UK Wildcats and also her Texas Longhorns was infamous! While residing at Brookdale Northwest Hills for the past five years, she certainly let everyone know her passion for those two basketball teams! Lou was appreciated and loved at Arlington Christian Church in Lexington, Kentucky and also, after the move to Austin in 1968, at her new home church Hyde Park Christian. She so adored her church families and would tirelessly participate in all activities with such enthusiasm! She is predeceased by her husband Gordon Belcher, grandson Michael David Belcher, sister Agnes Prewitt Ray, nephew Larry Ray, in-laws Paul and Evelyn Belcher and Robert Belcher, and nephew-in-law Craig Heenan. She is survived by her children Mike Belcher, Carla Belcher Lott (Wayne), Peggy Belcher (Bronnie), daughter-in-law Barbara Belcher. Grandchildren Justin Lott (Sara), Lindsey Schoenfeld (Drew), Lauren Lopez (Omar). Great grandchildren Webb, Cole, and Duke Lott, Mabel Louellen Schoenfeld, Hattie Mae Schoenfeld, Felix Lopez, Marcelo Lopez. Sister-in-law Una Belcher. Nephews Greg Belcher and Robb Belcher. Nieces Donna Belcher Heenan, Missy Belcher Morrisey (Bill), Patty Belcher Simpkins (Jim), Vickie Ray Feldman (Garry), Cheryl Ray Strevig (Ron), Harriett Ray. And many other cousins and great nieces and nephews. Lou dearly loved all! Due to the virus currently infecting our country, visitation at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd, originally scheduled on Saturday, March 21, 2020 has been cancelled. Also, graveside service at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville on Sunday, March 22, 2020 with Rev. Dr. Jacqueline Hammett of Hyde Park Christian Church officiating will be limited to immediate family. Everyone needs to remain safe! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hyde Park Christian Church ([email protected]) or to the . Remembrances can be shared at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 22, 2020