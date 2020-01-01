Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
Mary Louise Cooper Ravenscraft

Mary Louise Cooper Ravenscraft Obituary
RAVENSCRAFT, Mary Louise Cooper Mary Louise Cooper Ravenscraft, born May 23, 1932 passed away on December 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020, 2:00pm, with a reception to follow. She is preceded in death by two husbands; two sons; mother and father; three brothers; two sisters; one granddaughter; and many other family members. She is survived by her brother, Vernon Smith; daughters, Vickie Bittle (Terry) and Linda Light (Malcolm); son, Joe Cooper; 15 grandchildren; 29 great- grandchildren; 11 great- great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 1, 2020
