MCDONALD, Mary Louise Erskine Age 81, of Austin, Texas, entered into the glorious eternal life with her Savior Jesus Christ on August 29th, 2020. She was an amazing person who invested her entire life loving people and loving God. She was a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She had a beautiful face with a prevalent radiant smile and an engaging personality that invited everyone to be her friend. She cared for and loved everyone immensely. However, paramount in her life was her unwavering faith. She has been a champion for Jesus Christ for her entire life. Mary Louise was born in Midland, Texas on June 9, 1939. She grew up and attended Midland Public Schools, and then went to The University of Texas. She was an Elementary Education major, and a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. It was at the University that she met the love of her life, Wayne McDonald. They were married in 1961 and remained so for nearly 60 years. She enjoyed the first 4 years of marriage being a minor league professional baseball player's wife. She spent winters in Florida and then traveling around the country to whatever teams that her husband played for. Both of her children, Debbie and Wayne, were born during this time frame. After her baseball life, she returned to Austin and began a 10-year elementary school teaching career. She was a loving, devoted, and totally committed teacher. One year, she received the Austin Junior Chamber of Commerce "Outstanding Young Educator Award." In 1973, Mary Louise was diagnosed with cervical cancer. It was at this time that her teaching career ended, and her spiritual ministry really began. Her health issues caused her to focus on the real meaning and purpose of life. During her cancer treatments, she felt spiritually drawn to becoming a resource in helping others deal with their own life challenges. This led her to begin her study of the Bible, God's instructions for life. Typically, she spent 6-8 hours a day studying. Then, she enrolled in Bible Study Fellowship for women, where she spent 12 years in intensive Bible study, with 8 years as a teaching leader. In this ministry, she grew in her faith and she loved and helped many women deal with their challenges. After Bible Study Fellowship, she attended the co-ed Community Bible Study for 4 years with her husband. Mary Louise was always totally committed and involved in her church. She became very active in the Hyde Park Baptist Church Counseling Center. Initially, she was in an advisory capacity, but after considerable education, she became a lay counselor. This was a ministry that grew, and she was able to love, guide, and encourage many women for most of her remaining life. Throughout her life, she was always teaching Bible classes at her church. She was a teacher at heart and loved teaching young children; the children loved her as well. She taught 3rd and 4th grade classes for at least 30 years. Around 2007, she joined a small group that began organizing Austin Baptist Church. It was here that she transitioned from teaching children to teaching single, adult women. She started one of the first three Bible study classes at this new church called Faith Builders, which she taught until her health began failing. Mary Louise lived her faith in every aspect of her life. She was extremely supportive of the poor, the hurting, and the unsaved world. She constantly reached out to help people. She gave her time and talents, and she was very, very generous with her financial support. Mary Louise was the heart and soul of the McDonald family. Her unconditional love for every member is powerful and eternal. She is survived by her beloved husband, Wayne, and her daughter Deborah Hughes and her husband John, and son Wayne McDonald and his wife Nancy. She is survived as well by her grandchildren, Kari Helm, Casey McMickle, Wayne Jr, Victoria, and Valerie McDonald, and her great-grandchildren, David and Elizabeth Helm, her sister Ruth Ann Allred and her husband Leland, her nephew Cullen Allred, her niece Catherine Davis, her nephew Ed Erskine, and niece Ellie Mabrey. She is also survived by a vast number of precious friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 4th, at 11:30 AM in the Worship Center at Austin Baptist Church followed by a time of reception. Please note that all Covid-19 protocol will be in place which includes wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Austin Baptist Church is located at 7016 Ribelin Ranch Drive, Austin, TX 78750.



