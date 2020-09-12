HOOKER, Mary Louise Seawright Age 94, passed away September 6, 2020 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. She was born August 3, 1926 in Memphis, Tennessee to David D. and Zeda Seawright. She graduated from Memphis Technical High School where she served as a class leader and enjoyed being a cheer leader for three years. Mary Louise attended Memphis State University, but left college to marry her high school sweetheart, Clyde Hooker, in 1945. For 24 years she was a housewife and mother, then enjoyed a 20-year career as an interior designer with Sears, Roebuck and Company. Mary Louise was a devout Christian and served many years as a Sunday School teacher in Baptist churches in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Texas. She was a founding member of Austin Baptist Church in Austin, Texas. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed traveling with her husband of 74 years. Mary Louise is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde, and two sons, James David and John Mark Hooker. She is also preceded in death by her parents, one sister and one brother. She leaves behind her daughter, Amelia Lane Boykin (John), her daughter-in-law, Deanne Hooker (Mark) along with 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A family graveside service will be scheduled for later this year in Memphis, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Missions Program at Austin Baptist Church (austinbaptistchurch.com
) in Austin, Texas. The family may be contacted through arkansascremation.com
.