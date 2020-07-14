WRUBEL, Mary Lynn October 7, 1944 July 10, 2020 Mary was born in Austin, Texas, the daughter of Kenney and Mildred (Stanford) Patterson. She grew up as the apple of her daddy's eye. She graduated from McCallum High School in 1963, and then Durham's Business College and worked for the State of Texas for a few years. On February 12, 1966, Mary married her lifetime friend, Jimmy. Their families had been friends for years before Mary and Jimmy were born. After the birth of their children, Jennifer and Kenney, Mary stayed at home to be a mom and to help Jimmy with his transmission business, JW Automotive, in downtown Austin. Mary was very involved in her children's education, working in the PTA and volunteer organizations at every school her children attended. Mary welcomed her children's spouses, Ruth Ray and John Cootware, as if they were her own, baking and decorating both of their wedding cakes herself. She adored her grandchildren, Patrick and Carl Cootware, and Baylor and Amy Wrubel. Mary loved finding patterns of children's clothes to sew for her grandchildren, even tiny doll patterns for the baby boys that were born prematurely and were very tiny. Mary was delighted to meet Baylor's fiancé, Kendall Paulsen, and was eager to find out about their coming wedding. Loving to write, Mary was known for sending encouraging cards and wrote the following words about her life: God has given me an incredibly rich life. By the world's standards I have never been wealthy, but with God's blessings I was a millionaire. To God be the glory for the things He has done. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Kenney and Mildred Patterson; her motherin-law, Anna Bucher Wrubel, and her son-in-law, John Cootware. She is survived by the love of her life, Jimmy Wrubel; daughter, Jennifer Cootware; son, Kenney Wrubel and his wife Ruth Ray Wrubel; as well as her grandchildren, Patrick and Carl Cootware and Baylor and Amy Wrubel. Funeral Service 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Woodlawn Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Austin Memorial Park. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com