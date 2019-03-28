DENMAN, Mary MacQuiston Memorial services for Mary MacQuiston Denman, 100, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church with The Reverend Ralph Morgan and The Reverend Max Reynolds officiating. A reception will follow in the Church Parish Hall. A longtime resident of Lufkin, Mrs. Denman was born in Texarkana, Texas on November 15, 1918, to Harvey MacQuiston and Nina Burnett MacQuiston. Mary moved to Dallas with her family when her father, a well-known tennis player, started the Oak Lawn Tennis Club, and Mary and her sister Charlotte became champions. Mary started playing when she was 12 and won her state high school title at the age of 14. She won state junior doubles in 1933 and in 1934, state singles in 1936, as well as an Olympic meet in Dallas. Mary attended The University of Texas at Austin where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. In 1939 she was married to the late Arthur Temple, Jr and became the mother of Charlotte "Chotsy" Temple and Arthur "Buddy" Temple III. Mary was active in Lufkin and was a devoted member of St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church. She was one of four women who sponsored the Lufkin Service League (now the Junior League), an eighty-year member of the Kappa Alumnae organization, and a steadfast supporter of the Museum of East Texas. In 1965 she married Kester W. Denman, Jr., living in Austin and Conroe before returning home to Lufkin. Her life in East Texas brought her friends and good times; she fished its lakes, enjoyed her Thursday card games, and earlier, played golf. Visits from her grandchildrenand later her great grandchildren--are remembered fondly as great searches for her chocolate stash. She and Kester loved cruises and saw much of the world. After Kester's death she spent summers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, welcoming family and friends. Mary is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Temple; her daughter-in-law, Ellen Clarke Temple; eight grandchildren, William "Spence" Spencer III and his wife Kathryn, Chris Spencer, Arthur Spencer and his wife Claire, Kathy Spencer Zelazny and her husband Greg, Whitney Temple, John Hurst, Susan Temple and her husband Rob Feagin, and Hannah Temple and her husband Chris Sanders; twelve great-grandchildren, Sam Spencer, Sarah Spencer, Tyler Zelazny, Thomas Zelazny, Charlotte Spencer, Anna Spencer, Lilly Duquette, Walter Duquette, Helen Feagin, Maggie Grace, Mary Ellen Sanders and Robert A. Sanders; her niece, Susan Duke; and her nephews, Temple Barry, Stewart Barry, Bryan Barry, their spouses and children. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kester Denman, Jr.; son, Arthur "Buddy" Temple III; and sister, Charlotte Barry. The family gives special thanks for Teresa Chisolm and Mary's devoted caregivers at PineCrest. The family requests memorials to St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 919 S. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75904, or The Museum of East Texas, 503 N. Second Street, Lufkin, Texas 75904. Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary