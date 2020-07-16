BLACKWELL, Mary Margaret Seewald "Sug" Sug Blackwell, beloved mom, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away from covid-19 complications on July 9, 2020 in Austin, Texas at the age of 83. Sug was born in Beaumont, Texas, and grew up enjoying horseback riding, the beach, tennis, water skiing, diving and water ballet. She earned a bronze medal in diving at the Junior Olympics. After she graduated high school from the Brownmoor School in Scottsdale, Arizona, she attended The University of Texas at Austin to study Anthropology. She was a Pi Beta Phi member and alum. In her junior year, she was an invited Duchess during Fiesta in San Antonio. She was also, one of the founding members of the Los Charros Rodeo Club at The University and very proud of the silver belt buckle she won in the girls' Wild Cow Milking Contest at one of the Club rodeos. She married John Blackwell in 1958. Together they raised five children surrounded with love; she taught them how to help others and, most importantly, wanted them to be happy. She enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and other outdoor sporting activities. Of course, Sug was her family's best cheerleader and attended countless athletic activities for her children and grandchildren. Many of her children's friends lovingly called her their "second mom." Sug was a member of the Junior League of Beaumont, Magnolia Garden Club, Sierra Club and Big Thicket Preservation Society. She volunteered countless hours at the Angie Nall School and other charities. She was also a Campfire and Bluebird leader and homeroom mom for her children's schools. Her cooking and baking talents were legendarydinner rolls, crab rolls, gumbo, rum cake, homemade mayonnaise, and more; her recipes were simply the best. In more recent years, Sug moved to Lakeway where she was close to family and made friends inside and outside of the Brookdale community where she resided. Sug lived her extraordinary life to the fullest. She loved her family and friends. They loved her and will miss her forever. She often said and she believed, "Life is good for a girl named Sug." Her life was a life well-lived. Anyone who knew Sug would agree that she was truly one in a million. Sug is survived by her children, Kate (Bob) Butchofsky, Alice (Ken) Hamilton, David Blackwell, Jerry Blackwell and Ricky (Kristi) Blackwell; grandchildren, Kathryn and Bobby Butchofsky, Luke, Keely, Tyler (Claudine) and Wyatt Hamilton, and Taylor Blackwell (fiancé Haley Steinbach); great-grandchildren, Corbin and Neve Hamilton; sister, Jane White; brothers, Fritz (Kathi) Seewald and Joe (Erika) Seewald; and many nieces and nephews. A private family memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.



