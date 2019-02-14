Resources More Obituaries for Mary Elliot Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Margaret Cathelene Elliot

ELLIOT, Mary Margaret Cathelene "Cathy" Mary Margaret Cathelene "CATHY" Elliott joined the angels on February 11, 2019, after courageously battling a wide assortment of ailments. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta Mater Elliott of Austin, Texas, and her father, Vance Johnson Elliott, MD of Odessa, Texas. Cathy is survived by her devoted sister, Vancene Tuggle of Austin, Texas; loving nephews Shaun Tuggle and wife, Cathie, of Pflugerville, Texas, and Kevin Tuggle of Bastrop, Texas; great nephews Cullen Tuggle and Cooper Tuggle of Pflugerville, Texas, Devin Tuggle and Peyton Tuggle of Cedar Creek, Texas; great niece Avery Tuggle of Cedar Creek, Texas; cousin Dwight Mater and wife, Brenda, of Knoxville, Iowa; and many dear friends who have expressed that knowing Cathy has forever changed their lives for the good. Born on April 25, 1942, in Knoxville, Iowa, Cathy attended the Children's Speech Clinic at the University of Denver, Denver, Colorado; Special Education classes in the Ector County Independent School District, Odessa, Texas; and graduated in the Special Education Program at Stephen F. Austin High School, Austin, Texas, in 1963. She worked at the Jeffrey Nursery, cup factory and pet store for Goodwill Industries; was a bus girl at the University of Texas Chuck Wagon, Austin, Texas; performed miscellaneous duties at Brown's Nursing Home, Austin, Texas; and spent 17 years as a courtesy clerk (sacker) for HEB groceries, Austin. Texas. Practicing year-round, Cathy participated in the Texas Special Olympics for 15 years and at the first International Special Olympics Games held at Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois in 1968. With her main events being the Softball Throw and 50 Yard Dash, she won 20 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze medals during these years and was always very proud of winning one year with a broken right arm. In addition to her regular events, she won gold medals for bowling in 1975, for the 400 Yard Relay in 1985 and for the 100 Yard Dash in 1985. Her trophies included sportsmanship in 1971 and Outstanding Athlete in 1975. With orange blood, Cathy's greatest interest was the University of Texas athletic program, especially football. Beginning in 1959, she and her mother attended every Longhorn football game, including those out of town. In 1985, she began attending the out-of-town games by means of the UT Alumni bus program where she decorated and served refreshments on the UT Exes lead bus. After 45 years of dedicated attendance, in 2004 when tickets were no longer attainable, Cathy, dressed from head to toe in her UT gear, was content to watch on TV while keeping her "statistics" (writing down details of every play). Sometimes watching on the TV and listening to the radio at the same time, Cathy never missed a male or female UT athletic event. Her second greatest interest was keeping her "statistics" during the Dallas Cowboy football games. Always dressed in her Cowboy attire, Cathy watched every game and was always a loyal fan whether they won or lost. One thing was always certain: Cathy was seldom, if ever, seen not dressed head-to-toe (including hat and socks) in UT or Dallas cowboy attire. Somewhat shy, quiet and gentle, Cathy's primary goal was to help and care for others in any way possible. She loved visiting with friends, helping with any type of chores, taking care of pets and simply checking on the more elderly or ill to make sure all was okay. Many learned life lessons from Cathy as she touched their lives just by being herself. Visitation Friday, February 15, at 10:00AM with Celebration of Life at 11:00AM. Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery, 14619 IH-35 North, Pflugerville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Austin Christopher House or Texas Special Olympics will be greatly appreciated. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 14, 2019