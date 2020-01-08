|
WITT, Mary McCauley Mary McCauley Witt a long time resident of Austin, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born in 1940 in Elmira, New York and married to Tom Witt in 1962. Mary and Tom had 5 kids, Stephen, David, Mamie, Michael and Kevin. Mary loved going to her kids sporting events. All of her kids were involved is some sort of sports from 1970 until 1989. Mary never missed a game and you could always find her volunteering at the concession stand at Delwood Northeast Optimist. Mary also was known for her pie making. She and Tom owned the Brisket Barbeque in downtown Austin from 1980 1996. During that time she appeared in several articles in the Austin American Statesman touting the wonderful pies she made from scratch each day. After leaving the barbeque business Mary received her real estate license and helped many Austin families find their perfect home. During that same time Mary volunteered countless hours of her time at Wee Rescue Austin. She fostered hundreds of dogs until they found their forever home. For those dogs that were seemingly unadoptable, for any reason, they always seemed to find their forever home with her. She is survived by four of her kids, Stephen, Mamie, Michael and Kevin. Grandkids include, Tyler and Cody Witt, Bradly Witt, Stephanie Damer and Christine Lane. Great grandkids are Jaysek and Maddex Witt. Memorial Services will be held at Cook-Walden Funeral Home at 6100 North Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78752 on Sunday, January 12th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Wee Rescue P.O Box 66872 Austin, TX 78766 or at weerescue.org
