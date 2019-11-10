Home

King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-9128
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's UMC
4509 Springdale Road
Austin, TX
Mary Minnie Brown


1920 - 2019
Mary Minnie Brown Obituary
BROWN, Marry Minnie On November 7, 2019, Mrs. Mary Minnie Brown transitioned to her heavenly home. She was born in Bryan, Texas August 3, 1920. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four siblings, two children and one granddaughter. She leaves behind one sister, four childrenLee Boyd Brown, Jr., Joyce M. Brown, Dr. Johnny E. Brown, Rev. Anthony Brown; and other relatives and friends. Visitation: Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the King-Tears Mortuary,1300 E. 12th St. in Austin. The funeral will take place Friday, November 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's UMC, 4509 Springdale Road in Austin. Internment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, 3304 E. 12th Street in Austin, followed by a repast at the church. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to King-Tears.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019
