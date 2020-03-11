|
|
NOFI, Mary Mary Nofi, 77, of Austin died Sunday, March 8th. She was born in Brackettville, TX on November 18, 1942, a daughter of the late Rosie (Hidalgo) and John Grinner. She was the wife of Albert A. Nofi. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 2 PM on Thursday, March 12th at The First Baptist Church in Brackettville, TX. Burial in Seminole Indian Scout Cemetery. Family Visitation with Viewing 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, March 11th at Metropolitan AME Church in Austin, TX. A pre-celebration service of her life will begin at 6pm. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 11, 2020