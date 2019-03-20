Resources More Obituaries for Mary Carothers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Nugent Carothers

CAROTHERS, Mary Nugent Age 94, died surrounded by loving family in Round Rock on Monday, March 11, 2019. Mary was born January 26, 1925, in Bad Axe, Michigan. She was the daughter of Ela and Florence Nugent. Her father was an avid sportsman with a passion for training hunting dogs. Growing up, Mary inherited a love of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding her pinto horse, Stormy. After graduating from high school, Mary successfully completed training to be a registered nurse (RN) at Mount Carmel Mercy Hospital in Detroit. She later moved to Tucson, Arizona to continue her nursing career at the Tucson Medical Center. Mary eventually returned to Bad Axe and entered the Air Force as a nurse. She was commissioned a First Lieutenant and assigned to Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas. It was there, in the Officers' Club, that she met her future husband, Captain Jim Carothers. He told her he had noticed her earlier at church. When they became engaged four months later, Mary, not wanting an engagement ring, was given Jim's Baylor University ring. They were married in Mary's home town of Bad Axe, Michigan on December 24, 1951. Mary left the Air Force to devote herself full-time to the care of her growing family. As the wife of an Air Force pilot, Mary lived in places as diverse as Florida, Alabama, Texas, Alaska, Iowa, Japan and California. After Jim's retirement from the Air Force, Mary and her family moved to Round Rock, where they were able to put down roots. Mary was a faithful member of St. William's Catholic Church since 1968. In the 1990s, a second church was needed to accommodate the growth in the area. Mary and Jim were one of the first to attend St. John Vianney Catholic Church. As founding members, they played an active role in the planning and construction of the new building, as well as in the ongoing life of the church community. Mary was preceded in death by Jim, her husband of fifty-two years and her brother, Edward Nugent of Los Angeles, California. Mary is survived by eight children: Scott and his wife Marie, Valerie, Matt, Steven and his wife Kelley, Mary Lou and her husband Richard, Doss and his wife Janie, Lisa, and Michael; eight grandchildren: Connor, Mary, Anne, Katie, Michael, Claire, Caroline, and Austin; and one great-grandchild: Peri. In addition to her own family, Mary welcomed and fed countless others in her homewhere it was known the front door would always be open. Her beautiful smile, generous spirit and keen sense of humor will be greatly missed. Mary's life will be celebrated with a mass on Friday, March 22, at 11:00 a.m., at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 3201 Sunrise, Round Rock, Texas. A rosary will precede mass. A private interment will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas on Friday, March 29. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter.