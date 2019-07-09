ROBLEDO, Mary Orozco Mary Orozco Robledo, 84, of Austin passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at home with her family. Mary was born April 4, 1935 to Gonzalo and Josefa Orozco in Gay Hill, Texas. On June 26, 1960, she married the love of her life Benino Robledo. Together they raised two boys and she worked many years as a hairdresser until she retired in 2002. A devout Catholic attending St. Louis King of France Catholic Church. Her volunteer services throughout the years consisted of the Food Pantry, Sister Hood of the Holy Cloth, Perpetual Adoration, and Eucharistic Minister. Special thanks to Amada Forester, Jennifer Ramirez and Mary Lou Alcarez, along with Vicki and Steven of Hospice. A Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM with a Rosary at 7:00PM in the Colonial Chapel of Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas 78753. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:00AM at Saint Louis King of France Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX, 78757. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX, 78757. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 9, 2019