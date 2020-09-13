KAMM, Mary Patricia Mary Patricia Kamm (Loftus), age 95, of Austin, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 7, 2020. Mary was born on March 17, 1925 (perfect for an Irish gal!) to Thomas and Minnie Loftus in Buffalo, NY. Mary graduated from Fosdick Masten High School and worked at Roswell Park Cancer Center as a medical secretary. She and her friends joined the USO to put on shows to help with the war effort. On July 3, 1948, Mary married Ralph Kamm. They raised four children and then relocated to Austin, Texas in 1976 when Ralph was transferred to Westinghouse in Round Rock. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Graziano and her partner Rod Salzberger of Trumbull, CT, Patricia Maillet and her husband Ronnie of Georgetown, TX, Bob Kamm and his wife Kelly of Austin, TX and Thomas Kamm and his wife Alicia of Austin, TX. Mary was always proud of her nine grandchildren: Dr. Kara Graziano O'Leary and her husband Timothy of Washington, DC, Stephen Graziano and his fiancee, Meredith Welch of Brooklyn, NY, Austin Graziano of San Francisco, CA, Jonathan Maillet of Austin, TX, Christian Kamm of Austin, TX, Megan Kamm of Austin, TX, Evan Kamm and his partner Shannon Nisely of Austin, TX, Brian Kamm of Austin TX and Lydia Kamm of Nashville, TN. Mary has three great grandchildren, Rose, Caroline and James O'Leary of Washington, DC and we are eagerly awaiting Stephen and Meredith's addition in December. Mary is also survived by loving nieces and nephews and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, in 2008; her parents, Thomas and Minnie Loftus, and her brother, Vernon. The family is grateful to Brookdale Hospice and its dedicated staff as well as her personal caregivers, Gary, Janice and Lorie who lovingly took care of our mother these past few months. A mass and celebration of life will take place in the near future. Details will be forthcoming. Donations in memory of Mary may be given to the Central Texas Food Bank, 6500 Metropolis Drive, Austin, TX 78744 or Mobile Loaves and Fishes, 9301 Hog Eye Road, Austin, TX 78724.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store