|
|
KERR, Mary Randall Mary Randall Wheatley Kerr, 93, formerly of Commerce, Texas, passed away April 23, 2020, in Austin, her home since 2000. She was born in Commerce on March 14, 1927, to Dee Wheatley Jr. and Lorraine Scarborough Wheatley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Donald, and her brother, Dee Wheatley III. She is survived by her sister, Sara Lasater, and husband, John, of Redmond, Washington; her son, Don Kerr, of Austin; her daughter, Randi Kerr of DeSoto, Texas; her grandsons Russell Kerr of Lubbock, Texas, and David Kerr of San Antonio, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. She taught school for almost 45 years in Honey Grove, Texas; Denison, Texas; Sulphur Springs, Texas; and Wolfe City, Texas. She spent many years as the organist for the Epiphany Episcopal Church in Commerce. At the time of her death she was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Austin. A family graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 27, at Rosemound Cemetery in Commerce. Memorial contributions may be made to the Austin Humane Society.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 25, 2020