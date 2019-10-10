|
|
ALCORN, Mary Rose Mary Rose Alcorn, age 82, was called home to heaven on September 23, 2019 in Bastrop, Texas. She was born on January 1, 1937 in Austin, Texas. She was married to her darling husband Walter Allen Alcorn for 66 years. She was a member of the Cedar Creek United Methodist Church. Mary Rose owned an antique shop in Bastrop, Texas named Second Hand Rose for many years. She enjoyed restoring old furniture and she welcomed many people into her shop. Mary Rose loved her family and spent many Sundays and holidays cooking for them. She took care of her mother, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many people were welcomed into her home over the years and she became their Grandma too. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Allen Alcorn, her son Michael Sam Alcorn, her parents Ruth Perry and Horace Green, her sister Georgia Antolini-Bruch, her brothers Horace Green, Marvin Green and step brothers Donald Perry and Arnold Perry. Mary Rose is survived and dearly missed by her son Allen Ray Alcorn, daughter Terri Denise Cazier and great granddaughter Mia Weaver of Bastrop, Texas. Grandma is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren and her nieces and nephews who will always remember her. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cedar Creek United Methodist Church on October 12th at 11 a.m.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 10, 2019