WINTON, Mary Sue Tibbs After almost 99 years of bringing joy to all who knew her, Mary Sue Tibbs Winton joined her beloved parents, sisters, and husband in heaven on April 17, 2019. Born on July 16, 1920, to Effie Pearl Brown Tibbs and Hal Burton Tibbs, in Mineral Wells, Texas, Mary Sue was the oldest of three girls. She and her sisters, Jacquelyn (Ferguson) and Mac (Davis) grew up attending the First Baptist Church. Despite measles-induced hearing loss when she was 11 years old, Mary Sue graduated from Mineral Wells High School as a member of the National Honor Society. When she was 16, Mary Sue met Lonnie Leard Winton, a handsome young man who worked at the gas station along her walking route. Their courtship continued for several years, even when Leard was stationed at Camp Barkeley in Abilene after volunteering for the Army during World War II. On Sunday, November 15, 1942, they were married in front of the east windows of her family home, with the morning light shining upon them. In the following years, Mary Sue both waited for and followed her husband to his various postings, often showing incredible resolve for a young woman from a sheltered childhood. While Leard was deployed overseas in Europe, she worked for two photography studios, retouching photographs, the only occasion she ever worked outside of the home. She wrote to Leard every day while he was gone. A lifetime later, his serial number "was still engraved on her heart." After the war, Mary Sue and Leard started a family in Mineral Wells. During their 48 years of marriage, they raised four wonderful children and celebrated the arrival of six grandchildren. Mary Sue was a strong and loving mother and grandmother to all of her "chickens." She was an enthusiastic pen pal, an avid birdwatcher, a voracious reader, and a talented seamstress. She overcame her continued hearing loss by becoming a master lip reader, always relishing a lively conversation or a competitive game of bridge. She cared for her father, mother, and husband for the rest of their lives. After Leard's passing in 1990, Mary Sue relocated to Austin, where she made numerous new friends and celebrated the births of her great-grandchildren. For as long as she was able, she traveled to see her sisters and scattered family. She shared Jackie and Bob's final years with them after they moved to Austin. Undeterred by a debilitating hip fracture, Mary Sue endured and enjoyed another 15 years of life. She will always be remembered for her smile, her laughter, her incredible fortitude, and her unconditional love. A graveside service was held on April 27 at noon, at Woodland Park Cemetery, in Mineral Wells, where Mary Sue will rest next to her husband and near her parents and sisters. A memorial tea party will be held in Austin on May 4; please call Sue Moss for details. Mary Sue is survived by her children, Sue Moss (Craig Bell), Lonnie Winton (Suzanne), Kay Lange (David), and Anne Hix; grandchildren Katherine Campbell (Greg), Chris Hix, Trey Winton (Christy), Shannon Winton (Amy), Michael Winton, and Nick Lange; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2019