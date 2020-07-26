ECKERMAN, Mary Sullivant Daigle Mary Sullivant Daigle Eckerman died on the 4th of July, 2020 in Austin Texas, after a long and hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's disease. It was fitting that she died on the national holiday, because she was a longtime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and her family's role in the founding of the United States was a great source of pride. Mary was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, in Lake Charles LA, and was the first of the 6 siblings in her family. Mary is predeceased by her parents, George and Anne Petty Sullivant, daughter Michelle Ann Daigle, sisters Cecelia Sullivant Dorsey Terry and Patricia Sullivant Kelly, and brother, George Andrew Sullivant, Jr. She is survived by her beloved husband Charles (Chuck) Eckerman, sister Kitty Sullivant Kahn (husband Michael Kahn), brother Gene Sullivant, sister in law Catherine Sullivant and brother in law Tim Eckerman. She's also survived by her many precious nieces and nephews; Jennifer Kelly Hill (husband Lance Hill), Elizabeth Dorsey Bollinger (husband Matt Bollinger), Sarah Sullivant, Andrew Sullivant, Zachary Kahn (Wife Susie Kahn) , Rebecca Kahn, Lynne Sullivant Dowell (husband Cale Dowell), Haley Eckerman, and her many great nieces and nephews. Education was extremely important in Mary's life. She graduated from St Agnes High School and University of Houston, earning degrees in elementary education, counseling and educational leadership. She earned an Ed.D at the University of Houston (Dissertation title: Teacher perceptions of the factors that hinder the implementation of individualized instruction in the public school classroom), and completed post-doctoral work in counseling psychology at UT Austin. Mary also had a long and distinguished career in a variety of roles. She was a teacher in Houston ISD, a district assistant superintendent in Bellville ISD, school counselor in Austin ISD, senior vice president and director of Austin office of Drake Beam Morin, a leader in human resources services, and the founder and principle for Daigle & Associates; professional training and coaching group. An accomplished professional well known in the Austin area for her work with many high level executives and boards, Mary approached her work with the goal of creating and sustaining her clients' success. She facilitated many workshops for executives looking to improve their skill sets, which were well attended and popular for their quality and playful approach. She held leadership positions in a variety of organizations including the Austin chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Austin Workforce Board, Glenlake Neighborhood Association (past president), Greater Austin Chamber Board of Directors: 2002-2003, Leadership Austin Graduate, Austin Community Action Network (board chair) and Travis County Workforce Solutions Board (board chair). Mary kept a quote on her bathroom mirror where she was reminded every day to "Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle," (Rev. Dr John Watson, DD). Mary's whole life was lived as example of that. She will be sorely missed by the many people who love her, but her faith was strong and we know she is in the eternal loving arms of her God. Mary's family would like to thank the staff at Arden Courts Memory Care Community and Kindred Hospice for their loving care of Mary during her illness. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Austin, St. David's Episcopal Church, Austin, Alzheimer's Foundation of America, or a charity of your choice
.