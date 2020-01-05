|
LEWIS, Mary Susan Mary Susan Lewis died peacefully in Austin, Texas on December 20, 2019 at the age of 72. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and W. Jack Lewis, brother George Lewis, nephew William Jack Sackrey, and aunt Ruby Duncan. She is survived by sisters Patricia Lee Lewis and Lyn Whitcomb, step-daughters Lucy Treado and Katharina Frohlich, nieces and nephews and their children, a number of cousins, and her very sweet dog Birdie. A memorial will be held in May at the family's San Angelo ranch. If desired, contributions can be made to one of her favorite charities, National Audubon Society, or National Wildlife Federation.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020