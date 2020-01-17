|
|
WILEY, Mary Sylvia Gonzales January 21, 1937 December 12, 2019 On December 12, 2019, God called Mary to be with her parents, brothers and sister. Mary will be remembered for being outgoing and spontaneous. She always had to be doing something or going somewhere. She loved to travel, but most of all she loved playing Bingo. She adored and worshiped her granddaughter. She was a very wonderful, loving, caring and sweet person with a huge heart. She was a mom to many and housed them as well. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Joe & Manuela Gonzales, her sister Delores Perez, and brothers Joe, Gustavo, Alex, and James Gonzales. Mary is survived by son, Norman Wiley, his wife LeBet and granddaughter Lindsey Wiley, her partner in life Patrick Montez and his family, Maggie, Johnie and Charlie. She is also survived by her sisters Yolanda Cadena, Margaret Martinez and Graciela Gonzales and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a church service at Our Lady of Guadalupe on January 18, 2020, at 1:00 P.M, located at 1206 E. 9th Street, Austin, Texas 78702. Reception preceding the church service at the Park at Qual Creek Club House located at 9602 Park Village Drive, Austin, Texas 78758.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 17, 2020