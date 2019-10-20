Home

Mary Virginia Jones Blackburn

Mary Virginia Jones Blackburn Obituary
BLACKBURN, Mary Virginia Jones Mary Virginia Jones Blackburn, 91 of Austin, passed away September 20, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Edward S. Blackburn Jr., her parents Jack and Grace Jones, and her brother Darrell. She is survived by her son Michael Blackburn, daughter Patricia (Mike) Watters, her grandchildren Lauren (Steve) McCann, Matthew Watters and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be on Friday, October 25 at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin at 11:00. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019
