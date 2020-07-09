1/1
Maryln Jean Reynolds
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maryln's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REYNOLDS, Maryln Jean Maryln Jean Reynolds, 76, of Austin died Tuesday June 30, 2020. Jean was born on July 12, 1943 in Jacksonville, Illinois. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She devoted her life to looking after and taking care of her family. Left to enjoy her memories are her husband Joseph C. Reynolds Sr of Austin; son Joseph C. Reynolds Jr of Austin; daughters Teresa A. Hill of Ft. Worth and Susan R. Luna of Austin; sisters Jan Greenleaf of Kansas City, MO and Annette Quick of CO; brother Michael Blackburn of Austin; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her mother Anna-Margret (Dolen) Blackburn and father Roy Blackburn A brief graveside service was held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Cook-Walden/Memorial Hill Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved