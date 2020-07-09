REYNOLDS, Maryln Jean Maryln Jean Reynolds, 76, of Austin died Tuesday June 30, 2020. Jean was born on July 12, 1943 in Jacksonville, Illinois. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She devoted her life to looking after and taking care of her family. Left to enjoy her memories are her husband Joseph C. Reynolds Sr of Austin; son Joseph C. Reynolds Jr of Austin; daughters Teresa A. Hill of Ft. Worth and Susan R. Luna of Austin; sisters Jan Greenleaf of Kansas City, MO and Annette Quick of CO; brother Michael Blackburn of Austin; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her mother Anna-Margret (Dolen) Blackburn and father Roy Blackburn A brief graveside service was held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Cook-Walden/Memorial Hill Cemetery.