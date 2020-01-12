|
|
TAHANE, Mathieu Mathieu Tahane, 19, of Austin, died Sunday, December 15th He was born in Niamey, Niger on July 15, 2000, a son of Madeleine Naomie (Ngo Bissemb) and Nicaise Tahane. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 11 AM on Saturday, January 18th at Austin Oaks Church. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, January 17th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020