ATTAL, Matilda Nohra Matilda, Tilly, Mama, Tita; our warm, loving, loyal, happy and spirited matriarch; passed suddenly and unexpectedly on December 1, 2020 of cardiac arrest. Her generous heart was evidenced in the special relationships she had with each of her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. She wove the fabric of our 5th generation Austin family, demonstrating the true unconditional nature of love. She nurtured, encouraged, defended and championed each of us. She made us laugh, showed us grace, and anchored our family traditions, ensuring that she is represented in so much of our lives. Growing up in Austin, Tilly attended St. Mary's Cathedral School, and graduated from St. Mary's Academy. She was married to Gus Attal, Jr. for 46 years until his death in 2000. She volunteered her time to her church, her children's schools and extracurricular activities, St. David's Hospital, and the Austin Diagnostic Clinic. At age 50, she was accepted into and attended The University of Texas at Austin, majoring in nutrition science. Tilly was blessed with a wonderful life, a strong and loving extended family, good health, prosperity and adventure. A bright, friendly and cheerful demeanor accompanied her natural beauty. She made positive and lasting connections with those she met throughout her life. Survived by her children Deborah Attal, Julie Attal, Gary Attal, wife Sheila Monroe Attal, granddaughters Lauren Attal, husband Kyle Worley, Allison Attal Penna, husband Dustin Penna and great granddaughter Emerson Penna. Also survived by brother Larry Nohra, sisters Doris Joseph and Lola Larivee, sister-in-law Judith Ehl, brother-in-law Ronny Attal, their families, her special nieces and nephews, a large extended family and many friends. Preceded in death by her husband, her parents Isaac Nohra and Marie Joseph Nohra, sister Esther Nohra, brothers Isaac Nohra, Jr. and Philip Nohra, father-in-law and mother-in-law Gus Attal and Julia Joseph Attal. Thank you God, for lending this special woman to our lives for 85 years. Family and friends will be welcomed to the interment of her ashes to be announced at a later date.



