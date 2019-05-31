KELLAS, Matthew Aaron Matthew Aaron Kellas was born at South Austin Medical Center, Austin, Texas on May 12, 1984. He left this world unexpectedly on May 25, 2019. Matt attended Crockett and Austin High Schools where he excelled in sports. Baseball was his true love. Later he attended Austin Community College where he received his Associates degree in business. He went on to Texas State University where he was finishing his degree in Finance and Economics. Matt loved his family dearly and took great pride in his heritage. His family and friends remember Matt as being a loyal, devoted and loving. He maintained and cherished lifelong friendships and strived to make those around him happy. He had an unique sense of humor. Matt was preceded in death by his loving grandparents Carl and Justine McClendon, Fran and Kay Schneider; uncle, Richard McClendon. Survivors include his mother and step-father, Kris and Matt McClendon of Spicewood, Tx.; father and step-mother, Bill Kellas and Brenda Shea of Austin, TX; Uncles and Aunts, Travis and Kathy McClendon of Round Rock, TX; Susie McClendonTom and Cindy Metzroth, Carver, MN; Donald and Kim Anderson, Minneapolis, MN; Kathy Holberg, Ham Lake, MN; Special Great Uncle and Aunt, Allan and Alice Mascaro of Greenwich, CT; many cousins and friends and his loving dog, Josie. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, June 2 at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park located at 6300 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary