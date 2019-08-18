|
LAVORATO, Matthew Christopher Jan. 11, 2003-Aug. 13, 2019 Matthew passed away in his sleep on August 13, 2019. Matthew was born on January 11, 2003 in Salinas, California. He was a beloved son, brother, cousin, grandson, friend and a truly remarkable person. Matthew loved spending time with his family. Some of his favorite activities included dinners together, swimming in the pool, going to church, family walks with the his dog Buddy, and long conversations about whatever was going on in his life and around the world. At such a young age, he was so many things to so many people. He was a selfless person, who was able to understand and impart fairness, unconditional love, equality, and goodness to everyone that knew him. Matthew was a trusted friend one that could always be counted on, and would always show up 100% for his "team", whether that be his family team, friend team, running teams, or robotics team. Matthew's friends were very important to him and he loved spending time with them. Matthew was an incredibly talented young man. He was a stellar student whose academic accomplishments allowed him to rise to the top 1% of his class. Yet, Matthew was a humble person. He was not a show off, nor did he want to be the center of attention. Matthew enjoyed running, studying, laughing, swimming in the pool, lifeguarding, eating, driving his car (which he kept very clean), tending to his fish tank, SCUBA diving, hanging with his cousins and friends, and he loved his brother Max immensely. Matthew would often say to his dad about Max, "He's a good kid Pops." Max meant the world to him. People gravitated towards Matthew because he was so special, stable, kind, smart and truly a good person. Matthew spent more time listening than talking. He was a rock for many people and he was a young man of deep Faith. Everyone that knew Matthew, or that will come to know him through this process, is better because of his life. Matthew Lavorato is and was a gift to us all, and for the short time that he lived on this earth, he did so well in all regards. We are so proud of Matthew. Matthew is an angel now, and will forever watch over, protect, and love all of us. An angel is who he was and who he will continue to be. Matthew is survived by his parents, Chris and Tricia Lavorato, his brother Max, his grandparents: Sam and Shirley Lavorato, David and Christy Dohm, his uncles and aunts: Sam and Tina Lavorato, John and Waleska Lavorato and Nathan Dohm, as well as his cousins who he loved as if they were his own brothers and sisters: Samuel and Louie Lavorato, and Michael and Alexandra Lavorato. Matthew is also survived by many other family members and friends from California and Texas. A visitation and viewing for Matthew will be held at 6:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 411 Ranch Road 620 South Lakeway, TX 78734. The Funeral service will be held on Tuesday August 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmaus Catholic Church, 1718 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Lakeway, TX 78734. The Matthew C. Lavorato Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established in honor of the wonderful person that Matthew was and to serve others in his memory. Scholarship donations can be mailed to The Matthew C. Lavorato Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Howry, Breen & Herman, LLP, 1900 Pearl Street, Austin TX 78705. A website for contributions to the scholarship fund will be available soon.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019