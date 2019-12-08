|
SCHMITT, Matthew Randal Lucundum, mea vita, mihi proponis amorem hunc nostrum inter nos perpetuum que fore. (You, my life, promise that our love will be delightful and everlasting.) Born November 20, 1978 to John and Alice Schmitt in Munroe Falls, Ohio, Matthew Randal Schmitt was a lover of learning, debating and was a self taught, successful software engineer in the era of pioneering start-ups. Matt was not afraid to face life's many challenges. He was a scholar at both Ohio State University and the University of Texas - Austin and lived his adult life in Boston, Tulsa and Round Rock. He was a brilliant, kind and brave man who loved deeply. He will be missed by his parents and his brother Jeff and his wife, Hillary and their children, Natalie and Grant and many other family members and friends. Matt is survived by his loving wife, Annie, and his dogs, Pela and Atia, who will always appreciate and never forget his daily companionship, cuddles and conversations. Contributions on Matt's behalf: Christopher House Hospice, Austin; Australian Terrier Rescue.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 8, 2019