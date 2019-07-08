|
Mattie Blanche Baxter July 8, 1919 September 11, 2004 Mattie Blanche Baxter, known to family and friends as "B," was born July 8, 1919, to Sam and Frieda Hoch in the small ranching town of Cuba, New Mexico, northwest of Santa Fe. The Hoch Family returned to San Marcos, Texas, where Mattie B graduated from San Marcos High School in 1937 and Southwest Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State) in 1941. She taught in Goliad, Texas, before marrying Nayland Baxter, her husband of 59 years. B is always remembered by her two children, David Baxter and Judy Hamner; their spouses, Rose Baxter and Richard Hamner; grandsons, Jason Baxter and Nicholas Hamner, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 8, 2019