Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Old Shiloh Cemetery
Mattie Laura Barrett Burke


1923 - 2020
Mattie Laura Barrett Burke Obituary
BARRETT BURKE, Mattie Laura Mattie Laura Barrett (Bird), 96, of Austin, Texas, died March 14, 2020. She was born in the community of Reeds Mountain in Rusk County, TX on June 13, 1923. She was preceded in death by husband O.B. Barrett and second husband Glenn Burke; her parents and ten of her 11 siblings and half-siblings. Mattie is survived by sons Larry Barrett (Jerrie) of Cedar Park, TX, and Michael Barrett (Mary) of Austin, TX, grandchildren Eleanor and Raymond, brother Gary Bird of Louisiana, and several beloved nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held on March 24, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the Old Shiloh Cemetery near Mount Enterprise, Texas. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 22, 2020
