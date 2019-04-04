Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maude Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Maude Eleanor Ferguson


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Maude Eleanor Ferguson Obituary
FERGUSON, Dr. Maude Eleanor Dr. Maude Eleanor Ferguson, 75, of Houston, TX, died Sunday, March 24th. She was born in San Francisco, CA on July 11, 1943, a daughter of the late Dr. William C. and Josie Mae (McDade) Ferguson. Graveside Services 4 PM on Saturday, April 6th at Evergreen Cemetery in Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The Ferguson family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now