FERGUSON, Dr. Maude Eleanor Dr. Maude Eleanor Ferguson, 75, of Houston, TX, died Sunday, March 24th. She was born in San Francisco, CA on July 11, 1943, a daughter of the late Dr. William C. and Josie Mae (McDade) Ferguson. Graveside Services 4 PM on Saturday, April 6th at Evergreen Cemetery in Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The Ferguson family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 4, 2019