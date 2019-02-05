Resources More Obituaries for Maudie Hoes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maudie Sue Maxwell Hoes

HOES, Maudie Sue Maxwell Maudie Sue Maxwell Hoes November 29,1938 - January 27, 2019 Maudie Sue was an incredibly dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family more than words could be expressed. She showed her love for all through her cooking. Holidays, Sundays, and any day you showed up, there was always something cooking that filled the house with an invitation to join them for the next meal. Her cookies were especially created with extra butter and love, her Fantastic, Italian Cream cake and the chocolate cake melted in your mouth. She would always use real butter and only the freshest ingredients. She would plan her meals around her loving husbands requests, and for each of her boys birthdays, she would ask them what they wanted her to cook for their favorite birthday meal and of course a delicious dessert. She enjoyed fishing and the yearly Hoes campouts at Lake Travis where she would cook amazing breakfasts and be ready to troll at a moment's notice. Playing cards with all of the other wives brought about laughter that was contagious and created a lasting bond of good cheer. We boys were proud of mom to have worked in the new upcoming computer tech world, (she had several other jobs as well) as this was the height of her career. She always praised Aunt Aileen for expanding her career in the "high tech" arena of the 1970's. She only had kind words for anyone who crossed her path. She loved working in her yard whether it was pruning and transplanting plants, or painting her patio furniture the beautiful bright colors she saw in her world. She enjoyed working on puzzles that would sometimes take her months to complete in between cooking. She loved to crack her own pecans for her famous pecan pie. She loved her three puppies: Killer, Angel, and Cher, and made sure all neighborhood cats were fed with scraps. She was preceded in death by and greeted in heaven by her parents Father Charles Otto Maxwell, Mother Opal Doris Helms Maxwell, Brothers Teddy, Gene, Ralph and Donnie Maxwell, and Sister Frances Pauline Lewis. She is survived in life by her four sons, Eugene Edward Jr. and wife Chrsti, Gary Paul, Jerry Glen and husband George, Timothy Mark and Wife Jane. Grandchildren Rodney Eugene, Aaron Joseph, Sarah Jean, Anthony Paul, Nicole, Timothy Mark, Jason and many great grandchildren. Brothers, and sisters, Lee and Forest Maxwell, Lillian Warren, Delores Brown and many loving nieces and nephews. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 5, 2019